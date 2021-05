Three prototypes of vaccines against coronavirus infection have been developed in Ukraine.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov wrote about this in his column on the website of the Ukrainska Pravda publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"... Ukraine has the necessary scientific potential to develop its own vaccine against COVID-19 and three groups of domestic scientists have already developed vaccine prototypes. To complete preclinical tests, a laboratory of the appropriate BSL-3 protection class is needed," Danilov wrote.

The NSDC secretary also said that he had received information about the appearance of a dangerous unknown virus in China even before the New Year 2020, and even then an attempt was recorded to purchase and export from Ukraine through dummy companies the maximum possible number of protective equipment - masks, gloves and anti-epidemic kits.

“Even then it became clear that there would be a fight ahead, it would be tough, sometimes without rules. We accepted it and we didn’t lose it,” Danilov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 1, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said that Ukraine had signed an agreement with Pfizer to supply an additional 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccine in 2021.

