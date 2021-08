NSDC Will Hold Meeting On Friday

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) will hold a meeting on Friday.

That follows from a statement by the Presidential Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The meeting briefing will take place at about 5:30 p.m.

The agenda is kept confidential.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the previous meeting of the NSDC took place on July 30.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources