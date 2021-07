NSDC Will Consider Possibility Of Reducing Electricity Prices For Certain Segments Of Population On July 30 -

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) at a meeting on Friday, July 30, will consider the possibility of reducing electricity prices for certain segments of the population.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this to journalists on the sidelines of the Ukraine 30 forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We must make sure that there is no increase (in electricity prices). My attitude to this is very simple. Today it is UAH 1.68. I believe that we have a part of the population that cannot afford even such a price. Therefore, the NSDC will consider this issue - the possibility of reducing electricity prices for such separate segments of the population," he said.

The President assured that information about the rise in electricity prices for the population since August 1 is false.

"I asked to bring this issue to the NSDC meeting this week so that people understand that there will be no surprises for society from August 1," he said.

The head of state added that "the surprise for the people will be absolutely the opposite of the one that scares everyone."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) plans to increase the maximum price of electricity in the daytime on the day-ahead market and the intraday market by 13% or UAH 344 per MWh to UAH 3,000 per MWh, at night - by 20.6% or UAH 256 per MWh to UAH 1,500 per MWh.

