The salary of Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) made UAH 83,400 in June, and those of his deputies - up to UAH 172,600.

This is stated in the response of the NSDC Administration to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

Danilov got accrued UAH 83,413, and after tax deduction was paid UAH 67,148.

Only one of his deputies had a slightly lower salary.

Ruslan Demchenko got accrued UAH 75,626 and was paid UAH 60,879.

One of the deputy secretaries of the NSDC had a slightly higher salary than Danilov.

Serhii Demediuk got accrued UAH 89,653 and was paid UAH 72,171.

The other two Danilov's deputies had a salary significantly higher than his.

Oleksii Soloviov earned UAH 168,854 and received UAH 135,928, more than UAH 100,000 of which were vacation pay and financial assistance for health improvement.

Mykhailo Koval's salary was the highest among the management - UAH 172,623 of accrued funds, including more than UAH 85,000 of financial aid for health improvement, and UAH 170,034 was paid.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the NSDC imposed sanctions against businessmen Dmytro Firtash and Pavlo Fuks.

The NSDC also imposed sanctions against four companies and six people associated with the Russian special services, which developed and used the NotPetya virus for cyberattacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

Besides, the NSDC decided to check the grounds for including 134 Ukrainians in the U.S. sanctions list for the possible imposition of sanctions against them in Ukraine.

