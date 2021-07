The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Interior Minister Arsen Avakov.

291 MPs voted for such a decision, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, Members of Parliament supported the statement on Avakov's dismissal of his own free will, which he submitted to parliament on July 13.

Avakov worked as Minister of the Ministry of Internal Affairs since February 27, 2014.

Five days before that, he was Acting Minister of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Avakov was born in the village named after Kirov (Kirovsky district, currently - Binagadi district) Baku (Azerbaijan).

On February 4, 2005, by the decree of President Viktor Yuschenko, he was appointed as chairperson of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

On February 5, 2010, Yuschenko dismissed Avakov from the post of governor of Kharkiv region.

During 2010-2012 he lived in Italy.

On November 23, 2012, he was registered by the Central Election Commission as a Member of Parliament from the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association faction.

On February 22, 2014, he was appointed as Acting Minister of Internal Affairs by parliament.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Avakov resigned on July 13 at his own request.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources