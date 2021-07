Unemployed Shvachko To Become Servant Of The People MP If MP Monastyrskyi Appointed Interior Minister

Unemployed Anton Shvachko will become a member of the parliament for the Servant of the People party if Member of Parliament Denys Monastyrskyi, who heads the Parliamentary Committee on Law Enforcement, is appointed as Ukraine’s minister of interior affairs.

This is evidenced by information on the website of the Central Election Commission, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the information, Shvachko, 28, is temporarily unemployed and not a member if any political party.

He has higher education and lives in Sumy.

He was No. 139 on the Servant of the People party’s election list.

According to his declaration for 2018, Shvachko acquired an apartment with ​​85.2 square meters of space in Sumy for UAH 93,000 in 2018.

The future parliamentarian also declared an income of UAH 48,000 from the alienation of movable property.

Besides, he declared UAH 284,000 on his account with PrivatBank and cash savings of USD 27,000, EUR 15,000, and UAH 250,000.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources