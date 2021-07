Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a proposal on the appointment of a Member of Parliament Denys Monastyrskyi (Servant of the People faction) as Minister of Interior Affairs.

Press secretary of the Chairman of the Rada Dmytro Razumkov, Olha Tunii, has said this to reporters, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I would like to inform you that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received a submission from the Prime Minister of Ukraine on the appointment of Denys Anatoliiovych Monastyrskyi as Minister of Internior Affairs of Ukraine," she said.

At the moment, Monastyrskyi is the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Law Enforcement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, the Rada dismissed Interior Minister Arsen Avakov.

The Servant of the People supported the candidacy of the Member of the Rada Monastyrskyi for the post of Minister of Interior Affairs instead of Avakov.

