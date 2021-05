The 30th China International Bicycle Fair takes stage at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. Photo by Xinhua.

The 30th China International Bicycle Fair was launched at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

Organized by the China Bicycle Association, the exhibition covers a total area of 135,000 square meters and will last until Saturday. More than 1,000 enterprises, including industry leaders Giant, Phoenix and Forever, are participating in the event.

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, a themed exhibition depicting the highlights of the previous bicycle fairs has been set up as part of the main exhibition.

Meanwhile, the China Cycling E-sports National Championship is being held during the fair to further promote the popularization and development of cycling e-sports, improve national fitness awareness, and promote the combination of sports culture and esports.

As the major production and export base of bicycles in the world, China accounts for more than 60 percent of the global bicycle trade volume.

According to the association, the total output of Chinese bicycle industry in 2020 reached nearly 116.54 million bicycles, a year-on-year increase of 15.3 percent. Meanwhile, the annual export volume of bicycles and electric bicycles and related parts reached $7.88 billion, a year-on-year rise of 23.1 percent.

