State Border Service Does Not Have Information About Delivery Of Ex-Judge Chaus To Ukraine

The State Border Guard Service has no information about the delivery of former judge Mykola Chaus from Moldova to Ukraine.

The speaker of the State Border Guard Service Andrii Demchenko announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"I have no such information (that he is already in Ukraine)," the speaker said.

He also noted that the Border Service does not provide information on border crossing by third parties.

Earlier, the media reported that Chaus was kidnapped in Moldova and taken to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, unknown persons kidnapped former judge Mykola Chaus, who is suspected of corruption, in Chisinau (Moldova).

Chaus was denied political asylum in Moldova.

