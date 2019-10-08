subscribe to newsletter
24.75 25.25
26.9 27.7
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • SBI Conducts Searches At Ex-Judge Chaus’ Wife’s Home, Withdraws Hard Evidence As For Alleged Involvement Of Poroshenko’s Accomplices In Organizing Chaus’ Hideout In Moldova
08 October 2019, Tuesday, 17:15 8
Politics 2019-10-08T17:45:34+03:00
Ukrainian news
SBI Conducts Searches At Ex-Judge Chaus’ Wife’s Home, Withdraws Hard Evidence As For Alleged Involvement Of Po

SBI Conducts Searches At Ex-Judge Chaus’ Wife’s Home, Withdraws Hard Evidence As For Alleged Involvement Of Poroshenko’s Accomplices In Organizing Chaus’ Hideout In Moldova

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has conducted searches at the residence of spouse of former judge of the Dniprovskyi District Court of Kyiv, Mykola Chaus, who is suspected of corruption, and withdrew hard evidence pointing out alleged involvement of former president / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity party faction, Petro Poroshenko, in organizing a hideout for Chaus in the Republic of Moldova.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The searched were carried out on September 13.

All the withdrawn property was arrested by the court on September 16.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI has started investigating alleged involvement of Poroshenko in taking Chaus away from Ukraine.

Больше новостей о: corruption Petro Poroshenko judge Moldova Mykola Chaus SBI

Archive
News
Riaboshapka Appoints Trepak Deputy Prosecutor General 17:37
Internal Affairs Ministry Initiates Change In System Of Fines For Speeding In 2020 17:32
Cabinet Instructs Naftogaz, Energy Ministry, Energy Commission To Ensure Gas Imports From EU Into Moldova Without Gazprom Participation From 2020 17:27
Office Of President Unable To Say Whether SBI Bill Meets European Standards 17:21
SBI Conducts Searches At Ex-Judge Chaus’ Wife’s Home, Withdraws Hard Evidence As For Alleged Involvement Of Poroshenko’s Accomplices In Organizing Chaus’ Hideout In Moldova 17:15
more news
Ukraine Refuses To Grant Political Asylum To Russian Army Major Bologan 18:23
Anticorruption Court Dismisses Case Upon Unlawful Enrichment Of Ex-Chair Of Audit Service Havrylova 13:34
National Police Head Klymenko Advocating Legalization Of Prostitution And Opposing Soft Drugs 13:21
Steinmeier Formula's Admissibility Depending On Wording Of Laws On Election And Special Status Of Donbas – Prystaiko 18:50
Burisma Case Dismissed In 2017 Over Unwillingness Of NACB Detectives To Investigate It – PGO 13:45
more news
Deputy Head Of Main Police Department Of Mykolayiv Region Sydorenko Killed In Road Accident 12:54
Burisma Case Dismissed In 2017 Over Unwillingness Of NACB Detectives To Investigate It – PGO 13:45
Prystaiko: Russia Not Interested In Normandy Format Meeting 12:45
Ukraine To Pay USD 3.3 Billion On State Debt Before 2020 – Finance Ministry 12:48
NACB Requesting Anticorruption Court Arrest Property Of Ex-MP Mykytas 12:51
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok