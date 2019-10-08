SBI Conducts Searches At Ex-Judge Chaus’ Wife’s Home, Withdraws Hard Evidence As For Alleged Involvement Of Poroshenko’s Accomplices In Organizing Chaus’ Hideout In Moldova

SBI Conducts Searches At Ex-Judge Chaus’ Wife’s Home, Withdraws Hard Evidence As For Alleged Involvement Of Po

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has conducted searches at the residence of spouse of former judge of the Dniprovskyi District Court of Kyiv, Mykola Chaus, who is suspected of corruption, and withdrew hard evidence pointing out alleged involvement of former president / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity party faction, Petro Poroshenko, in organizing a hideout for Chaus in the Republic of Moldova.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The searched were carried out on September 13.

All the withdrawn property was arrested by the court on September 16.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI has started investigating alleged involvement of Poroshenko in taking Chaus away from Ukraine.