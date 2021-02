An unidentified person has inflicted two stab wounds on a State Border Guard Service officer at Ukraine’s consulate general in St. Petersburg (Russia).

The press service of the State Border Guard Service announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"An unidentified person attacked a State Border Guard Service officer during the performance of his duty of protecting Ukraine’s foreign diplomatic institutions at Ukraine’s Consulate General in St. Petersburg today, February 19. He inflicted two knife wounds on the border guard. The attacker is a citizen of Russia. The man attacked the officer without explanation or apparent reason as soon as the door was opened for him," the statement said.

According to the statement, the wounds inflicted on the officer were not fatal only because of his quick reaction.

Employees of the general consulate called an ambulance to the scene.

"The attacker has been detained. Investigators arrived at the scene quickly. According to preliminary information, he had an appointment at the consulate general," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, unidentified persons wounded an employee of the Boryspil city council with an arrow presumably fired from a crossbow in Boryspil (Kyiv region) in early January 2020.

