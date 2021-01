Zelenskyy, Moldova’s President Sandu Will Sign Number Of Bilateral Documents During Her Visit To Ukraine Janua

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, will sign a number of bilateral documents during a Moldova’s President’s visit to Ukraine January 12.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The visit of the Moldovan President to Ukraine will become Sandu’s first visit after being elected as the President.

Before, she had been the Prime Minister of Moldova.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 11, 2019, Sandu visited Ukraine and met with Zelenskyy.

