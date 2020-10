The government commission investigating the crash of an An-26 military aircraft in Kharkiv region on September 25 has established that a number of errors by the aircraft’s crew caused the crash.

Deputy Prime Minister/Minister of Strategic Industries Oleh Uruskyi announced this at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The causes of the disaster, that contributed to its (the crash) occurrence are the practice of performing conveyor takeoffs on the An-26 aircraft that is generally accepted at the university, during one of which the crew was unable to identify the failure of aviation equipment and end the flight in time because of the speed of the process," he said.

According to Uruskyi, the families of the cadets who died in the plane crash have received a one-time allowance and the Ministry of Defense will make a decision on payments to the families of the crewmembers after establishment of all the circumstances and causes of the crash.

"The special investigation into the plane crash has been completed, and the corresponding act has been drafted," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an An-26 military aircraft crashed near the Chuhuiv airport while trying to make an emergency landing on September 25.

Twenty-seven people (20 cadets from the Kharkiv military academy and seven crewmembers) were on aboard the aircraft.

Twenty-five of them were killed in the crash. One cadet died in hospital. The only survivor is in hospital with moderate injuries.

