subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Ukraine wins tender for repair of the Il-78 refueling aircraft of Pakistan Air Force
05 June 2020, Friday, 09:27 26
Economy 2020-06-05T15:30:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ukraine wins tender for repair of the Il-78 refueling aircraft of Pakistan Air Force

Ukraine wins tender for repair of the Il-78 refueling aircraft of Pakistan Air Force

Тимофей Борзенко
aircraft, Pakistan, Ukrspetsexport, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Pakistan Air Force, IL-78
Ukraine wins tender for repair of the Il-78. Photo by news.pn
Ukraine wins tender for repair of the Il-78. Photo by news.pn

Ukrainian company Ukrspetsexport has won the multi-million-dollar tender for the repair of the Il-78 refueling aircraft of Pakistan Air Force.

The Ukrainian side was declared the winner of the tender for the repair of the Il-78 refueling aircraft; the relevant contract was concluded by the Ukrspetsexport Group of Companies with the Pakistan Air Force Procurement Office.

According to The Dispatch News Desk (DND), the confirmation was also received from the Pakistan Air Force of its intention to conclude the next package of contracts for the overhaul of two more refueling aircraft following the completion of the first contract. The work will be carried out by the enterprise of the State Corporation “Ukroboronprom” – SE “Nikolaev Aircraft Repair Plant”.

In March this year, Colonel General Sergey Drozdov, commander of the Air Force of Ukraine, visited Pakistan, which was an important milestone in the development of bilateral relations.

The implementation of these contracts guarantees the flow of foreign currency to Ukraine, provides long-term contracts for the Ukrainian defense industry complex and strengthens Ukrainian positions in the global arms and military equipment (IWT) market.

IL-78 (according to NATO codification – Midas) – is designed for refueling military aircraft in the air. It can also be used as a military transport aircraft.

Pakistan and Ukraine had closely been working in past for defence procurements and defence production and Pakistan took support for its tank production from Ukraine. This new deal between Pakistan Ukraine will open a new page in cooperation.

It is pertinent to mention that the outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador in Pakistan Vladimir Lakomov  had been proactive for people to people and business to the business connection between Ukraine and Pakistan and the recent deal is the result of successful diplomacy of Ambassador Lakomov.

Meanwhile Pakistani Ambassador in Ukraine Ambassador Zahid Mubashir Sheikh has always been proactive to consolidate bilateral relationship between Ukraine and Pakistan and credits also go to both ambassadors serving the cause of their countries.

Больше новостей о: aircraft Pakistan Ukrspetsexport Islamic Republic of Pakistan Pakistan Air Force IL-78

After Evacuating Citizens From Chinese Wuhan And D...
PGO Serves Ukrspetseksport Ex-Management With Noti...
The crash of a Pakistani plane in Karachi: 3 peopl...
Pakistan manufacturing all COVID-19 PPEs except ve...
Kyiv Postpones Opening Of Restaurants And Pools - Klitschko
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Days Growth, Down 6% To 553 On June 4, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 25% To 15 – Health Ministry
News
Suspects In Sheremet Murder Refuse To Testify, Participate In Investigative Experiments And Polygraph - Avakov 13:45
44 Participants In Conflict In Brovary Of Kyiv Region Served With Suspicion, 31 - Arrested, 8 - Under House Arrest - Avakov 13:42
Kyiv Subway Will Restrict Entry To Some Stations To Prevent Crowding - Klitschko 13:39
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Days Growth, Down 6% To 553 On June 4, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 25% To 15 – Health Ministry 13:37
Kyiv Postpones Opening Of Restaurants And Pools - Klitschko 13:34
more news
Bakhmatyuk's UkrLandFarming boasts new equipment, updates on current sowing campaign 10:31
Kyiv And 8 Regions Do Not Meet Quarantine Relaxation Criteria, Zhytomyr And Luhansk Regions Added Onto Respective List – Health Ministry 13:13
Resumption Of Domestic Flights And Services To Visitors In Restaurants’ Premises Will Be Allowed From June 5 – Shmyhal 18:58
Court Allows SBI To Forcefully Bring Poroshenko For Interrogation On June 10 17:39
Zelenskyy To Instruct Foreign Ministry To Consider Liberalization Of Visa Regime For Foreigners, Cabinet - To Reduce VAT For Hotels For Tourism Development 17:32
more news
Court Allows SBI To Forcefully Bring Poroshenko For Interrogation On June 10 17:39
Cabinet Lifts Quarantine Restrictions On Citizens Over 60, Allows Church Services To Resume From June 5 19:06
Kyiv And 8 Regions Do Not Meet Quarantine Relaxation Criteria, Zhytomyr And Luhansk Regions Added Onto Respective List – Health Ministry 13:13
Office Of President Does Not Pay For Saakashvili’s Work In Executive Committee For Reforms, Cannot Explain Reasons For National Reform Council’s Existence And Source Of Funding 17:35
Incidence Rate Of Coronavirus In Ukraine 59.3 People Per 100,000 People, Mortality Rate 3% - Public Health Center 19:03
more news
44 Participants In Conflict In Brovary Of Kyiv Region Served With Suspicion, 31 - Arrested, 8 - Under House Arrest - Avakov
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok