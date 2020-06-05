Ukraine wins tender for repair of the Il-78 refueling aircraft of Pakistan Air Force

Ukrainian company Ukrspetsexport has won the multi-million-dollar tender for the repair of the Il-78 refueling aircraft of Pakistan Air Force.

The Ukrainian side was declared the winner of the tender for the repair of the Il-78 refueling aircraft; the relevant contract was concluded by the Ukrspetsexport Group of Companies with the Pakistan Air Force Procurement Office.

According to The Dispatch News Desk (DND), the confirmation was also received from the Pakistan Air Force of its intention to conclude the next package of contracts for the overhaul of two more refueling aircraft following the completion of the first contract. The work will be carried out by the enterprise of the State Corporation “Ukroboronprom” – SE “Nikolaev Aircraft Repair Plant”.

In March this year, Colonel General Sergey Drozdov, commander of the Air Force of Ukraine, visited Pakistan, which was an important milestone in the development of bilateral relations.

The implementation of these contracts guarantees the flow of foreign currency to Ukraine, provides long-term contracts for the Ukrainian defense industry complex and strengthens Ukrainian positions in the global arms and military equipment (IWT) market.

IL-78 (according to NATO codification – Midas) – is designed for refueling military aircraft in the air. It can also be used as a military transport aircraft.

Pakistan and Ukraine had closely been working in past for defence procurements and defence production and Pakistan took support for its tank production from Ukraine. This new deal between Pakistan Ukraine will open a new page in cooperation.

It is pertinent to mention that the outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador in Pakistan Vladimir Lakomov had been proactive for people to people and business to the business connection between Ukraine and Pakistan and the recent deal is the result of successful diplomacy of Ambassador Lakomov.

Meanwhile Pakistani Ambassador in Ukraine Ambassador Zahid Mubashir Sheikh has always been proactive to consolidate bilateral relationship between Ukraine and Pakistan and credits also go to both ambassadors serving the cause of their countries.