Assistance To Families Of Those Killed In An-26 Plane Crash Will Be Paid Until October 19 – Presidential Office

Assistance To Families Of Those Killed In An-26 Plane Crash Will Be Paid Until October 19 – Presidential Offic

Financial assistance in the amount of UAH 1.5 million to the families of those killed in the crash of the An-26 aircraft of the Armed Forces near Chuhuiv (Kharkiv region) will be paid until October 19.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the Presidential website following a conference call between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers and law enforcement agencies.

"Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the Ministry of Defense has sufficient funds to make these payments. He noted that each family of the victims will receive about UAH 1.5 million. Payments should take place within the next three weeks, when DNA testing of the bodies of the dead will be carried out," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy noted that everything possible must be done to simplify bureaucratic procedures so that aid can be paid urgently.

According to the statement, now the relatives of the victims are receiving psychological assistance.

Deciphering of the "black boxes" continues, and tapes with recordings of the crew's voices have been sent to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Defense Minister Andrii Taran informed that the use of An-26 aircraft is prohibited until the investigation of the crash is completed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of September 25, an An-26 plane crashed in near ​​Chuhuiv airport while trying to make an emergency landing.

Onboard there were 27 people (20 cadets of the Kharkiv military school and 7 crew members).

25 of them died in the crash.

Later, one more serviceman, who was hospitalized, died in the hospital.

1 survivor is in hospital with moderate injuries.

