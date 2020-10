Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, is leading with 50.9% of votes in the Kyiv city mayoral election in compliance with a parallel count of votes under the data from 99% of ballot stations.

Oksana Prodan, the head of the election headquarters of the UDAR (Vitali Klitschko's Ukrainian Democratic Alliance for Reforms), has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Klitschko said he called calling of the second round of the city mayoral election into question.

