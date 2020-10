Klitschko Could Not Vote In Local Elections Due To Coronavirus Disease

The mayor of Kyiv, the chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, could not vote in the local elections due to coronavirus infection.

He announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, for the first time in many years, I do not vote in elections. I am treated at home," he said in a video message.

The mayor noted that he works remotely and controls the work of city services.

He also reminded the Ukrainians that when going to the polling station, one must wear a mask, take an antiseptic and own pen, and also maintain social distance at the polling station.

Klitschko could vote at home if he submitted an application to the territorial election commission before October 23 inclusively, but he received a positive test for COVID-19 on Saturday, October 24.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Klitschko fell ill with coronavirus.

