The voters turnout in the local elections on October 25 roughly made 37%.

Chairperson of the Central Election Commission, Oleh Didenko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The highest activity of the voters was registered in Ternopil region – 46.8%, and the lowest one – in Donetsk region – 31.7%.

In the local elections in 2015, the voters turnout in Ukraine was higher than that in 2020 – 46.6%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in compliance with the Opora civil network, a total of 35.94% of voters took part in the local elections on October 25.

