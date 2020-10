Results Of Zelenskyy’s Survey Will Be Published On Monday Evening – MP Kravchuk

Deputy chairperson of the Servant of the People party parliamentary faction, Yevheniya Kravchuk, said that results of the survey initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be published along with towards the evening of Monday.

She said this on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV Channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the coordinator of the survey entitled 5 President’s Questions, Artem Haharin, says that the survey was conducted at a high level.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources