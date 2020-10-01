subscribe to newsletter
01 October 2020, Thursday, 18:25 8
Kyiv City Territorial Election Commission Registers 23 Parties For City Council Election

The Kyiv City Territorial Election Commission has completed the process of registering candidates for members of the Kyiv City Council, registering the lists of 23 parties.

Ukrainian News Agency has learned this from the secretariat of the commission.

According to the published resolutions, the Ukrainian Democratic Alliance for Reforms (UDAR) party carries 120 candidates to the election, at the head of the list is a candidate for mayor of the city, the current mayor of Kyiv, chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko.

The Servant of the People has included 110 candidates in its list, and in the first place is the spouse of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, volunteer Evheniia.

The European Solidarity carries 120 candidates to the election, and Maryna, the spouse of former president Petro Poroshenko, heads the party list.

The Holos has nominated 99 candidates, with the former chairman of the State Customs Service Maksym Nefiodov at the head of the list.

The Victory of Palchevskyi party has drawn up a list of 75 candidates, headed by a candidate for mayor of Kyiv, the owner of the Eurolab clinic, Andrii Palchevskyi.

The Opposition Platform - For Life has registered 86 candidates for the election, the first on the list is a candidate for mayor of the capital, ex-chairman of the Kyiv City Council, Oleksandr Popov.

The Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association has submitted a party list of 120 applicants, which is headed by a candidate for mayor of Kyiv, Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the faction of the same name Oleksii Kucherenko.

110 candidates for MPs have been registered from the Svoboda All-Ukrainian Association, the list is headed by a candidate for mayor of the capital, ex-MP Andrii Illienko.

Oleh Liashko's Radical Party has drawn up a list of 83 candidates, the first of which is a candidate for mayor of Kyiv, former Deputy Minister of Economy Mykhailo Pozhyvanov.

109 candidates are running from the For the Future party; at the head of the party list is a candidate for mayor of the capital from this party, Member of the Kyiv City Council Serhii Husovskyi.

The Strength and Honor has submitted a list of 113 candidates, headed by a candidate for mayor of Kyiv, former head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ihor Smeshko.

The Proposition party has registered 81 candidates, the first on the list is volunteer Natalia Yusupova.

The Party of Sharii goes to the polls with 66 candidates, the list is headed by Mykhailo Zhelezniak, the former assistant to the Member of Parliament of the fifth convocation from the Party of Regions Oleksandr Leschynskyi.

The Unity Party of Oleksandr Omelchenko has registered 120 candidates for the election, the first number on the list is a candidate for mayor, the former mayor of the capital, Oleksandr Omelchenko.

The Power Together party has included 66 candidates in the party list, and Nadiia Danylova, a candidate for Member of the Rada in the early parliamentary election of 2019 in district No. 95 (Kyiv region), has headed it.

The Our Land has included 120 candidates to the city council in the electoral list, the first number is a candidate for mayor of Kyiv, MP from the Dovira parliamentary group Serhii Shakhov.

The Environmental Alternative has compiled a list of 77 candidates, headed by a candidate for mayor of the capital, former provisional chairman of the State Environmental Inspectorate (November 2019 - May 2020) Yehor Firsov.

The Native Country Civil Movement of Mykola Tomenko party has registered 70 candidates for the city council’s election, the first number on the list is a candidate for the mayor of Kyiv, former member of the Rada Mykola Tomenko.

The Power of People Levchenko's Team party has registered 110 candidates for the election of the city council members, the first number on the list is a mayoral candidate, ex-Rada member Yurii Levchenko.

The list of the Party of National Egoism includes 66 candidates, headed by the ex-deputy chairman of the Luhansk regional military-civil administration Yurii Klymenko.

There are 66 candidates running from the Right Sector party, headed by the party leader Andrii Tarasenko.

The Wave Civil Movement has registered 82 candidates for the election to the Kyiv City Council, the first number on the list is the head of the party Volodymyr Kozlenko.

The Commission has also registered the list of candidates for the City Council members from the Eco Party of Bereza, but the list of candidates has not yet been published by the Commission.

Until October 5, inclusive, registered persons can withdraw their candidacy from the election by submitting an application to the Commission to refuse to stand for election.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Lviv Territorial Election Commission registered 19 parties for the election of members to the City Council, the Odesa Territorial Election Commission - 13 parties.

Local elections will take place on October 25.

