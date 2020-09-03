subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Rada Approves State Guarantees For Loans For Businesses For UAH 5 Billion
03 September 2020, Thursday, 18:17 9
Politics 2020-09-03T20:45:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Rada Approves State Guarantees For Loans For Businesses For UAH 5 Billion

Rada Approves State Guarantees For Loans For Businesses For UAH 5 Billion

Даша Зубкова
Rada, Verkhovna Rada, business, state budget, loans, state guarantees

The Verkhovna Rada has approved state guarantees for loans for businesses in the amount of UAH 5 billion.

Totally, 268 Members of Parliament voted for the adoption of bill No. 3659-d as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The parliament amended the law "On the State Budget for 2020" to introduce a mechanism for providing state guarantees on a portfolio basis and "financial and credit mechanisms for providing citizens of Ukraine with housing."

The law provides for the possibility of providing in 2020 state guarantees for loans to micro, small and medium-sized businesses in the amount of up to UAH 5 billion on a portfolio basis.

Such a guarantee should not exceed 80% of the total amount of such debt obligations for the loan portfolio and 80% for each individual loan.

At that, the Ministry of Finance is allowed to carry out an additional issue of government domestic loan bonds (OVDPs) by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers for the additional capitalization of a joint-stock company, 100% of whose shares are owned by the state represented by the Ministry of Finance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Finance previously signed agreements allowing the UkrGasVydobuvannya state gas production company to receive a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) under a state guarantee in the amount of EUR 51.85 million.

Больше новостей о: Rada Verkhovna Rada business state budget loans state guarantees

Rada Increases Fine To UAH 20,400, Introduces 5-7 ...
Rada Refuses To Reorganize Regional Administration...
NBU: Kolomoiskyi And Boholiubov Fail To Meet Commi...
IMF Mission: Ukraine’s Economic Growth Insufficien...
NBU Expects IMF Mission In Near Future
Rada Approves State Guarantees For Loans For Businesses For UAH 5 Billion
News
Decision To Serve MP Fedyna With Suspicion Of Threatening Zelenskyy Lawful – Court 18:21
Rada Approves State Guarantees For Loans For Businesses For UAH 5 Billion 18:17
NBU Expects IMF Mission In Near Future 18:15
Chief Physicians Of Some Medical Institutions Forcing Staff To Hide Coronavirus Infections For Fear Of Administrative Punishment – Presidential Office 18:11
Rada Increases Fine To UAH 20,400, Introduces 5-7 Year Imprisonment For Counterfeiting, Replacing Or Destroying Car License Plate 18:09
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Decline, Up 19.5% To 2,495 On September 1, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 6.25% To 51 13:01
Rada Bans Sale Of ‘Objects Of Large-Scale Privatization’ Until End Of Quarantine 18:04
Rada Refuses To Reorganize Regional Administration Due To Creation Of 136 Enlarged Districts 17:52
NBU Decides Withdraw From Circulation 25 Kopeck Coin From October 17:55
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 332 To 13,878 On September 1, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 218 – Klitschko 18:00
more news
Rada Increases Fine To UAH 20,400, Introduces 5-7 Year Imprisonment For Counterfeiting, Replacing Or Destroying Car License Plate 18:09
Chief Physicians Of Some Medical Institutions Forcing Staff To Hide Coronavirus Infections For Fear Of Administrative Punishment – Presidential Office 18:11
NBU Expects IMF Mission In Near Future 18:15
Rada Approves State Guarantees For Loans For Businesses For UAH 5 Billion 18:17
Decision To Serve MP Fedyna With Suspicion Of Threatening Zelenskyy Lawful – Court 18:21
more news
Chief Physicians Of Some Medical Institutions Forcing Staff To Hide Coronavirus Infections For Fear Of Administrative Punishment – Presidential Office
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok