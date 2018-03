State Budget Non-Fulfilled By 13% In February

UAH 253 Million Of UAH 153 Billion Budget Losses Recovered Into State Budget By NACB

Reform Of Medical Services Financing Enters Into Force

Office Of Large Taxpayers: Losses Of State Budget From Introduction Of Tax On Withdrawn Capital Likely To Make UAH 80 Billion

Parubiy Signs State Budget-2018

Rada Additionally Allocates UAH 7.6 Billion From 2017 Budget For Subsidies

Cabinet Allocates UAH 100 Million To Enhance Protection Of Ammunition Depots

Draft State Budget Foresees Exchange Rate Of 30.1 UAH/USD In December 2018

Cabinet Wants Rada To Adopt State Budget For 2018 With Revenues Of UAH 877 Billion And Outlays Of UAH 948.1 Billion

Cabinet Suggesting Rada Sets National Debt At UAH 1.999 Trillion By End Of 2018

Cabinet Wants Rada To Endorse GDP Growth Forecast For 2018 Of 3%, Inflation Of 7%

Cabinet Wants Rada To Increase Living Wage To UAH 1,700 From January 1, Minimum Wage To UAH 3,723

Groysman Promises To Submit Draft State Budget For 2018 To Rada On September 15

Healthcare Ministry: Medical Reform Envisages Free Services To Pregnant Women

Law On 2017 Budget's Amendments Takes Effect

Amendments To 2017 State Budget To Boost Financing Of Occupied Territories Ministry By 79.4% To UAH 45.2 Million

Turchynov Demands Big Increase In Wages At Ukrainian Army In State Budget For 2018

Poroshenko Signs Law Increasing 2017 State Budget's Revenues By UAH 39.6 Billion, Expenditures By UAH 41 Billion

NBU: Pension Reform Will Have Insignificant Influence On State Budget Deficit

Rada Increases 2017 State Budget's Revenues By UAH 39.6 Billion, Expenditures By UAH 41 Billion