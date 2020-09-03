subscribe to newsletter
03 September 2020, Thursday, 18:09
Rada Increases Fine To UAH 20,400, Introduces 5-7 Year Imprisonment For Counterfeiting, Replacing Or Destroying Car License Plate

Даша Зубкова
The Verkhovna Rada has increased the fine from UAH 2,500-4,200 to UAH 17,000-20,400 and introduced imprisonment for a term of five to seven years for counterfeiting, replacing or destroying an identification number plate of a vehicle that was illegally taken.

A total of 309 Members of Parliament voted for the adoption of bill No. 3301, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document introduces changes to Article 290 of the Criminal Code, and it is provided that for illegal alteration, forgery, replacement or destruction of the identification number of a vehicle, that was illegally seized, its sale, as well as for the creation or maintenance of places, where concealment, dismantling or re-equipment of such vehicles is carried out, is imposed a fine from UAH 17,000 to UAH 20,400 (1,000-1,200 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens) or restriction of liberty is envisaged for a term of three to five years, or imprisonment for the same term.

The same actions committed by an organized group or criminal organization are punishable by imprisonment for a term of five to seven years with confiscation of property.

Besides, the bill in Article 289 of the Criminal Code replaces the words "caused significant material damage" by "committed on a significant scale" and "committed on a large scale."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rada refused to adopt the bill on the candidate reserve and the resumption of competitions for the civil service with the President's proposals.

