IMF Mission: Ukraine’s Economic Growth Insufficient

The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) considers the economic growth of Ukraine insufficient.\r\nThe IMF has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nThe economic growth, according to IMF experts, is constrained by weak business environment, corruption, and ineffective state-owned enterprises.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the IMF mission worked in Ukraine between September 12 and 26.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});\r\n\r\n