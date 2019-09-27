subscribe to newsletter
27 September 2019, Friday, 12:43 11
Economy 2019-09-27T12:44:32+03:00
Ukrainian news
IMF Mission: Ukraine’s Economic Growth Insufficient

The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) considers the economic growth of Ukraine insufficient.

The IMF has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The economic growth, according to IMF experts, is constrained by weak business environment, corruption, and ineffective state-owned enterprises.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the IMF mission worked in Ukraine between September 12 and 26.

