Rada Refuses To Reorganize Regional Administration Due To Creation Of 136 Enlarged Districts

The Verkhovna Rada refused to reorganize regional state administrations in connection with the creation of 136 enlarged districts.

223 MPs voted for the adoption of bill No.3975, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the bill, the reorganization and liquidation of local state administrations in connection with amendments in the administrative-territorial structure is carried out by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Within one month from the date of entry into force of this law, the government must ensure the adoption of an act on the procedure for the implementation of measures related to the creation, reorganization or liquidation of local regional administrations with the definition of criteria for the distribution by way of succession of the rights and obligations of legal entities, which are terminated as a result of liquidation or reorganization.

And within six months from the date of entry into force of the law, the Cabinet of Ministers must ensure the implementation of the reorganization and the continuity of the activities of regional administrations in connection with the formation (liquidation) of districts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 17, the Verkhovna Rada created 136 enlarged districts.

