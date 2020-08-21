subscribe to newsletter
21 August 2020, Friday
Zelenskyy's Son Has Had Coronavirus

Даша Зубкова
The 7-year-old son of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kyrylo, has had a coronavirus COVID-19.

He told reporters about this during a trip to Mykolaiv region, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I will say sincerely that COVID-19 is an infection, there is no other word. My wife got sick. And my son, by the way, too. They were treated together in the hospital," he said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that the son, unlike his wife, suffered the disease relatively easily.

"If children have it, like children, it is more or less normal, only fever, then adults have this disease very difficult, even young, healthy people who go in for sports. Therefore, I wish everyone health and very much ask everyone to be careful. Because now people have stopped comply with any quarantine regulations. Nobody is afraid of anything. Trust our family: nobody is afraid until someone near you has this disease. It drains completely in three weeks," he said.

On June 12, the Office of the President announced that First Lady Olena Zelenska has tested positive for COVID-19, but she is doing well and has no symptoms of the disease.

On June 16, Zelenska was hospitalized with moderate pneumonia.

On July 3, the Presidential Office reported that she had recovered.

PCR tests of Zelenskyy and children, according to the Office of the President, were negative.

They were advised to observe self-isolation, but the Constitution forbids the head of state even to temporarily delegate his powers.

Therefore, a special protocol of the President's working regime was adopted: Zelenskyy continued to go to the Presidential Office, but limited the circle of physical communication to the guards and closest advisers, transferred meetings to online mode, excluded personal meetings, working trips outside the city and participation in mass events for the next days.

He also underwent daily medical examinations, testing by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR).

Zelenskyy's special work schedule ended on June 26.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Zelenskyy said earlier that at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, he thought about getting infected to support people, but ultimately rejected the idea.

UAH 25 Billion Of Budget Funds Spent To Prevent Coronavirus Spread - Finance Ministry
