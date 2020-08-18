subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy Appoints Ex-Prime Minister Fokin As Kravchuk's First Deputy At TCG
18 August 2020, Tuesday, 18:09 5
Politics 2020-08-18T19:00:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Appoints Ex-Prime Minister Fokin As Kravchuk's First Deputy At TCG

Zelenskyy Appoints Ex-Prime Minister Fokin As Kravchuk's First Deputy At TCG

Даша Зубкова
Donbas, TCG, President, Leonid Kravchuk, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vitold Fokin

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed former Prime Minister (1991-1992) Vitold Fokin as the first deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on resolving the situation in Donbas (Ukraine - Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe - Russia), the first President (1991 -1994) Leonid Kravchuk.

This is stated in the decree No.327 of August 18, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Fokin will be Kravchuk's first deputy in the delegation together with Vice Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksii Reznikov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 28, the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG, former President Leonid Kuchma, decided to stop working in the group.

He represented Ukraine in the TCG in 2014-2018, then, at the request of Zelenskyy, since June 2019, he again led the Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations in Minsk (Belarus).

On July 30, Zelenskyy appointed Kravchuk to replace Kuchma as head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG.

Earlier, on May 5, Zelenskyy approved the new composition of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG, having appointed Reznikov as its first deputy head.

The new delegation attracted journalists Serhii Harmash and Denys Kazanskyi, lawyer Vadym Horan and doctor Kostiantyn Libster to the work of TCG on a permanent basis as representatives of the occupied Donbas.

Больше новостей о: Donbas TCG President Leonid Kravchuk Volodymyr Zelenskyy Vitold Fokin

Number Of Ukrainians Who Approve Of Zelenskyy’s Ac...
Zelenskyy Asking Rada Hold Extraordinary Meeting O...
Kravchuk Rules Out Amendment Of Constitution To Gr...
1 Ukrainian Military Man Killed And 1 Wounded Due ...
Teachers Will Teach In Protective Shield In Schools Of "Orange" Zone - Liashko
Zelenskyy Appoints Ex-Prime Minister Fokin As Kravchuk's First Deputy At TCG
News
Number Of PCR-Tests Up 41.3% To 15,120, Number Of ELISA Up 3.9 times To 13,172 On August 17 – Health Ministry 18:24
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 66 To 4,620 On August 17 18:21
Chinese Citizens Pay USD 1.7 Million In Ukrainian Visa Fees In 2019 18:17
Ukraine Holding Talks With China On Mutual Visa Abolition 18:12
Zelenskyy Appoints Ex-Prime Minister Fokin As Kravchuk's First Deputy At TCG 18:09
more news
State owned Khmelnytskoblenergo (KHmOE) doubled net profit, salaries grew 44%, tax payments increased 32% for the 1 half 2020 YoY 14:09
Weddings And Religious Practices Main Reasons For Coronavirus Spread In Western Ukraine – President Office 17:52
Public Transport Stopped In Dubno, Rivne And Kostopil Districts Of Rivne Region Due To Being Classified As "Red” Zone 17:39
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2nd Day In Row, Down 10.6% To 1,464 On August 16, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 12.5% To 21 13:40
Kravchuk Rules Out Amendment Of Constitution To Grant Donbas Special Status 17:45
more news
Kravchuk Rules Out Amendment Of Constitution To Grant Donbas Special Status 17:45
Weddings And Religious Practices Main Reasons For Coronavirus Spread In Western Ukraine – President Office 17:52
Public Transport Stopped In Dubno, Rivne And Kostopil Districts Of Rivne Region Due To Being Classified As "Red” Zone 17:39
Kholodnytskyi Has Not Yet Decided On His Participation In Election Of Lviv Mayor 17:41
Number Of Ukrainians Who Approve Of Zelenskyy’s Actions Up 2 Percentage Points To 40% In June-July – KIIS Poll 17:49
more news
Ukraine Holding Talks With China On Mutual Visa Abolition
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok