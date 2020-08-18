Zelenskyy Appoints Ex-Prime Minister Fokin As Kravchuk's First Deputy At TCG

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed former Prime Minister (1991-1992) Vitold Fokin as the first deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on resolving the situation in Donbas (Ukraine - Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe - Russia), the first President (1991 -1994) Leonid Kravchuk.

This is stated in the decree No.327 of August 18, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Fokin will be Kravchuk's first deputy in the delegation together with Vice Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksii Reznikov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 28, the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG, former President Leonid Kuchma, decided to stop working in the group.

He represented Ukraine in the TCG in 2014-2018, then, at the request of Zelenskyy, since June 2019, he again led the Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations in Minsk (Belarus).

On July 30, Zelenskyy appointed Kravchuk to replace Kuchma as head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG.

Earlier, on May 5, Zelenskyy approved the new composition of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG, having appointed Reznikov as its first deputy head.

The new delegation attracted journalists Serhii Harmash and Denys Kazanskyi, lawyer Vadym Horan and doctor Kostiantyn Libster to the work of TCG on a permanent basis as representatives of the occupied Donbas.

