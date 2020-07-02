subscribe to newsletter
02 July 2020, Thursday, 12:56 20
Politics 2020-07-02T12:57:16+03:00
Zelenskyy Suggesting Rada Dismiss Smolii

Даша Зубкова
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is suggesting that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine dismiss Head of the National Bank of Ukraine, Yakiv Smolii.

Respective draft resolution 3772 was registered on the official website of the Ukrainian Parliament on July 2, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The text of the resolution is not yet available for review.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 1, it was reported that Smolii resigned.

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Smolii as the head of the NBU in March 2018.

29.3% Of Ukrainians Would Vote For Servant Of People, 15.3% For Opposition Platform, 13.6% For European Solidarity, 10.7% For Batkivschyna In Next Rada Elections – Rating Poll
