Zelenskyy Suggesting Rada Dismiss Smolii

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is suggesting that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine dismiss Head of the National Bank of Ukraine, Yakiv Smolii.

Respective draft resolution 3772 was registered on the official website of the Ukrainian Parliament on July 2, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The text of the resolution is not yet available for review.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 1, it was reported that Smolii resigned.

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Smolii as the head of the NBU in March 2018.