Number Of Ukrainians Who Approve Of Zelenskyy’s Actions Up 2 Percentage Points To 40% In June-July – KIIS Poll

The proportion of Ukrainians who approve of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s actions and statements increased by 2 percentage points from 38% to 40%, the proportion who disapprove of his actions and statements reduced by 1 percentage point from 45% to 44%, and his negative trust rating fell by 3 percentage points from 7% to 4% in the period of June-July.

This is indicated by a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, 46% of the respondents in the poll believe that Zelenskyy is implementing a policy that is different from the policies of former president Petro Poroshenko, 38% believe that Zelenskyy’s policy is largely the same as Poroshenko's policy, and 16% were undecided.

The number of respondents who approve of the Cabinet of Ministers’ actions reduced by 1 percentage point from 23% to 22% and the number who disapprove increased by 3 percentage points from 59% to 62%.

The number of those who approve of the parliament’s actions reduced by 1 percentage point from 21% to 20% and the number who disapprove increased by 1 percentage point from 62 to 63%.

The Kyiv International Institute of Sociology polled 2,000 adults via telephone interviews from August 7 to 11.

The statistical error margin does not exceed 2.2%.

The sample did not include residents of the non-government-controlled territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the Russian-annexed Crimea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 45% of the respondents in a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology in June disapproved of Zelenskyy’s actions and statements.

