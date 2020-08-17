subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Number Of Ukrainians Who Approve Of Zelenskyy’s Actions Up 2 Percentage Points To 40% In June-July – KIIS Poll
17 August 2020, Monday, 17:49 9
Politics 2020-08-17T23:15:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of Ukrainians Who Approve Of Zelenskyy’s Actions Up 2 Percentage Points To 40% In June-July – KIIS Poll

Number Of Ukrainians Who Approve Of Zelenskyy’s Actions Up 2 Percentage Points To 40% In June-July – KIIS Poll

Даша Зубкова
President, poll, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, KIIS

The proportion of Ukrainians who approve of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s actions and statements increased by 2 percentage points from 38% to 40%, the proportion who disapprove of his actions and statements reduced by 1 percentage point from 45% to 44%, and his negative trust rating fell by 3 percentage points from 7% to 4% in the period of June-July.

This is indicated by a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, 46% of the respondents in the poll believe that Zelenskyy is implementing a policy that is different from the policies of former president Petro Poroshenko, 38% believe that Zelenskyy’s policy is largely the same as Poroshenko's policy, and 16% were undecided.

The number of respondents who approve of the Cabinet of Ministers’ actions reduced by 1 percentage point from 23% to 22% and the number who disapprove increased by 3 percentage points from 59% to 62%.

The number of those who approve of the parliament’s actions reduced by 1 percentage point from 21% to 20% and the number who disapprove increased by 1 percentage point from 62 to 63%.

The Kyiv International Institute of Sociology polled 2,000 adults via telephone interviews from August 7 to 11.

The statistical error margin does not exceed 2.2%.

The sample did not include residents of the non-government-controlled territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the Russian-annexed Crimea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 45% of the respondents in a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology in June disapproved of Zelenskyy’s actions and statements.

Больше новостей о: President poll Volodymyr Zelenskyy KIIS

48% Of Ukrainians Consider Authorities’ Efforts To...
Zelenskyy’s Rating Down 4.4 p.p. To 30.2%, Boiko's...
Zelenskyy Asking Rada Hold Extraordinary Meeting O...
Zelenskyy Submits Bill On Ending Ukraine’s Partici...
Public Transport Stopped In Dubno, Rivne And Kostopil Districts Of Rivne Region Due To Being Classified As "Red” Zone
Weddings And Religious Practices Main Reasons For Coronavirus Spread In Western Ukraine – President Office
News
Weddings And Religious Practices Main Reasons For Coronavirus Spread In Western Ukraine – President Office 17:52
Number Of Ukrainians Who Approve Of Zelenskyy’s Actions Up 2 Percentage Points To 40% In June-July – KIIS Poll 17:49
Kravchuk Rules Out Amendment Of Constitution To Grant Donbas Special Status 17:45
Kholodnytskyi Has Not Yet Decided On His Participation In Election Of Lviv Mayor 17:41
Public Transport Stopped In Dubno, Rivne And Kostopil Districts Of Rivne Region Due To Being Classified As "Red” Zone 17:39
more news
State owned Khmelnytskoblenergo (KHmOE) doubled net profit, salaries grew 44%, tax payments increased 32% for the 1 half 2020 YoY 14:09
Journalist Tkach States Arson Of Schemes Editorial Office Car 13:37
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2nd Day In Row, Down 10.6% To 1,464 On August 16, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 12.5% To 21 13:40
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 104 To 10,642, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 154 On August 16 – Klitschko 13:44
Weighted Average Price Of Electricity At Day-Ahead Market Down 19.1% To UAH 1,140 Per MWh On August 10-17 13:56
more news
Journalist Tkach States Arson Of Schemes Editorial Office Car 13:37
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2nd Day In Row, Down 10.6% To 1,464 On August 16, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 12.5% To 21 13:40
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 104 To 10,642, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 154 On August 16 – Klitschko 13:44
Ukrzaliznytsia Decides To Resume Running Of Lviv - Solotvyno Train From August 22 13:46
Weighted Average Price Of Electricity At Day-Ahead Market Down 19.1% To UAH 1,140 Per MWh On August 10-17 13:56
more news
Kholodnytskyi Has Not Yet Decided On His Participation In Election Of Lviv Mayor
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok