16 April 2020, Thursday, 17:39 11
Politics 2020-04-16T18:45:01+03:00
Ukrainian news
Kyiv Plans To Cancel Mandatory Thermometry Of Everyone Entering Capital After Easter

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, checkpoint, Easter, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, Easter holidays, thermometery, mandatory thermometry

From April 21, the Kyiv City State Administration plans to cancel the mandatory thermometry of all citizens entering Kyiv in vehicles with 3 or more passengers.

Deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration Petro Panteleev announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We will hold such measures (mandatory thermometry at the entrances) until Monday inclusively," he said.

According to him, on April 20, further measures will be taken - to renew or cancel.

The temperature is measured for everyone who moves on vehicles with three or more passengers, including the driver.

In general, the temperature is measured at 9 control points at the entrances to Kyiv.

At the same time, an ambulance will only leave if necessary for such a post, namely when people will have a fixed body temperature from 38.5 degrees.

If the body temperature is 37.5 degrees, then such citizens will be sent to self-isolation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since April 16, at the main entrances to Kyiv necessarily measure of temperature of drivers and passengers of vehicles have started.

Buses and vans, trucks and utility vehicles, in which 3 or more passengers, including the driver are being checked.

Checkpoints are located at the entrances and exits from the city.

SBU Counterintelligence Detain Man Linked To Case Against SBU Major General Shaitanov
