  Rada Allows Local Authorities To Establish Special Entry-Exit Regime And Create Checkpoints In Certain Areas Of Quarantine
13 April 2020, Monday, 17:40
Politics 2020-04-14T02:15:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Rada Allows Local Authorities To Establish Special Entry-Exit Regime And Create Checkpoints In Certain Areas Of Quarantine

Даша Зубкова
The Verkhovna Rada allowed local bodies of executive power and local self-government to establish a special regime of entry, exit and the creation of checkpoints in certain areas on the territory of quarantine.

For the adoption of bill No.3320, 316 MPs voted as the basis, with the minimum required 226, in general - 332, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document provides the local executive authorities and local authorities with the right in the territories where quarantine is established to create a special regime of entry, exit not only throughout the quarantine territory, but also in separate administrative and territorial units, and, if necessary, to conduct a sanitary inspection of property items, baggage, vehicles and cargo.

It is also provided for the possibility by local authorities to create checkpoints at the entrances, exits from it and at separate administrative-territorial units located on the quarantine territory, as well as to attract military personnel, workers, logistics and vehicles of enterprises, institutions for work at these points organizations regardless of ownership, units and subdivisions of the central executive authorities of the Ministry of Defense.

The Verkhovna Rada also allowed the Speaker of the Parliament to urgently sign the adopted document and send it to the President for signing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada reduced the state budget 2020 revenues by UAH 119.7 billion to UAH 975.8 billion and increased expenditures by UAH 82.4 billion to UAH 1,266.4 billion.

