Another 32 Ministers Checked For Coronavirus In Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra - Klitschko

Another 32 ministers are being checked for coronavirus in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday, 32 more samples were taken for testing. And they were sent to the laboratory. Test results should be today," he said.

Klitschko noted that in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, which was closed for quarantine, anti-epidemic measures are continuing, doctors monitor the condition of patients with a mild form of the virus, who are being treated for self-isolation on the territory of the Lavra.

The Kyiv City State Administration intends to close the Holy Trinity Jonah Monastery for quarantine.

"There are cases of the disease in the Jonah Monastery. Sanitary doctors work there today. We are considering question of closure it for quarantine," Klitschko said.

Earlier, the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, by decision of the capital emergency commission, was closed for quarantine due to more than 90 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 15, the number of patients with coronavirus in Kyiv compared with the previous day increased by 32 people to 644, and deaths - by 1 person to 12.

On April 14, another case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, and 3 cases in the Holy Trinity Jonah Monastery.

On April 9, the governor of the Holy Trinity Jonah Monastery (Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate) Jonah Cherepanov fell ill with coronavirus.