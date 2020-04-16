subscribe to newsletter
27 27.5
29.25 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Another 32 Ministers Checked For Coronavirus In Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra - Klitschko
16 April 2020, Thursday, 13:23 31
Events 2020-04-16T18:45:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Another 32 Ministers Checked For Coronavirus In Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra - Klitschko

Another 32 Ministers Checked For Coronavirus In Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra - Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, Holy Trinity Jonah Monastery, Jonah Monastery

Another 32 ministers are being checked for coronavirus in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday, 32 more samples were taken for testing. And they were sent to the laboratory. Test results should be today," he said.

Klitschko noted that in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, which was closed for quarantine, anti-epidemic measures are continuing, doctors monitor the condition of patients with a mild form of the virus, who are being treated for self-isolation on the territory of the Lavra.

The Kyiv City State Administration intends to close the Holy Trinity Jonah Monastery for quarantine.

"There are cases of the disease in the Jonah Monastery. Sanitary doctors work there today. We are considering question of closure it for quarantine," Klitschko said.

Earlier, the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, by decision of the capital emergency commission, was closed for quarantine due to more than 90 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 15, the number of patients with coronavirus in Kyiv compared with the previous day increased by 32 people to 644, and deaths - by 1 person to 12.

On April 14, another case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, and 3 cases in the Holy Trinity Jonah Monastery.

On April 9, the governor of the Holy Trinity Jonah Monastery (Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate) Jonah Cherepanov fell ill with coronavirus.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 coronavirus case Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic Holy Trinity Jonah Monastery Jonah Monastery

Kyiv Plans To Cancel Mandatory Thermometry Of Ever...
1 More Coronavirus Case Confirmed At Kyiv Pechersk...
Armed Forces Records Second Death From Coronavirus
Man Diagnosed With Coronavirus In Lviv Region Afte...
Ukraine Returns From Occupied Territories 20 Citizens Within Exchange - Presidential Office
Armed Forces Records Second Death From Coronavirus
News
SBU Counterintelligence Detain Man Linked To Case Against SBU Major General Shaitanov 17:43
Kyiv Plans To Cancel Mandatory Thermometry Of Everyone Entering Capital After Easter 17:39
Ukraine Returns 17 Civilians, 2 Military And Law Enforcement Officer From Occupied Territories As Part Of Exchange 17:36
Armed Forces Records Second Death From Coronavirus 17:34
Ukraine Returns From Occupied Territories 20 Citizens Within Exchange - Presidential Office 17:32
more news
SBU Detains SBU Major General Shaitanov On Suspicion Of Planning Osmayev’s Murder On Instructions Of Russian Intelligence Services 17:56
Bakhmatyuk offers government to repay US $293.9 mln debt of banks withdrawn from market 12:41
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 392 To 3,764, Number Of Deaths Up 10 To 108 On April 14 – Health Ministry 12:44
Discussion Of Quarantine Termination Inexpedient – Stepanov 12:52
IMF Worsens Ukrainian GDP Forecast From 3% Growth To 7.7% Decline In 2020 18:05
more news
SBU Detains SBU Major General Shaitanov On Suspicion Of Planning Osmayev’s Murder On Instructions Of Russian Intelligence Services 17:56
Monk Of Pochayiv Lavra Died Of Coronavirus - Klitschko 18:09
Feofaniya Hospital Not Yet Accepted Patients With Coronavirus For Treatment 12:57
1 More Coronavirus Case Confirmed At Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, 3 More At Jonah Monastery On April 14 –Klitschko 13:01
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 397 To 4,161, Number Of Deaths Up 8 To 116 On April 15 – Health Ministry 13:07
more news
SBU Counterintelligence Detain Man Linked To Case Against SBU Major General Shaitanov
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok