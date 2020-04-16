subscribe to newsletter
  • Armed Forces Records Second Death From Coronavirus
16 April 2020, Thursday, 17:34
Armed Forces Records Second Death From Coronavirus

Даша Зубкова
The Ukrainian Armed Forces have recorded a second death from coronavirus.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"An employee of the Ukrainian Armed Forces died of the COVID-19 acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the intensive care unit of the Lviv Regional Infectious Diseases Hospital today," the statement said.

The statement noted that this is the second death from coronavirus in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to the statement, the employee showed the first signs of illness (fever and shortness of breath) on April 1, 2020.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Lviv Regional Infectious Diseases Hospital on April 8 after his conduction deteriorated. He was connected to an artificial lung ventilation and given the necessary treatment.

He tested positive for coronavirus on April 12.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the number of coronavirus patients in the Ukrainian Armed Forces has increased by five to 28 people as of April 16.

Ukraine Returns From Occupied Territories 20 Citizens Within Exchange - Presidential Office
SBU Counterintelligence Detain Man Linked To Case Against SBU Major General Shaitanov
