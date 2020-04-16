subscribe to newsletter
  Man Diagnosed With Coronavirus In Lviv Region After 3rd Test Conducted After Death – City Council
16 April 2020, Thursday
Events 2020-04-16T18:45:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Man Diagnosed With Coronavirus In Lviv Region After 3rd Test Conducted After Death – City Council

Man Diagnosed With Coronavirus In Lviv Region After 3rd Test Conducted After Death – City Council

Даша Зубкова
Lviv Region, Lviv, Coronavirus, Coronavirus test, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, death from coronavirus, PCR test

A man has been diagnosed with coronavirus in Lviv region after a third PCR test conducted after his death.

The press service of the Lviv city council announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the city health department, the man was receiving treatment at the Pulmonary Health Center, he died last week, but a positive PCR test was obtained on April 13. The patient underwent two PCR tests, but the results were negative. A positive PCR test was obtained after his death," the press service said.

According to the statement, the 56-year-old man was hospitalized with double pneumonia at the Pulmonary Health Center on March 29.

Six fatal cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in the region, including three residents of Lviv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Ukraine increased by 392 to 3,764 and the number of deaths from the disease by 10 to 108 on April 14, compared with the previous day.

Lviv Region Lviv Coronavirus Coronavirus test COVID-19 coronavirus case Coronavirus infection death from coronavirus PCR test

SBU Counterintelligence Detain Man Linked To Case Against SBU Major General Shaitanov
