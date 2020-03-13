subscribe to newsletter
13 March 2020, Friday, 19:24
Right To Work Remotely During Quarantines To Be Included In Labor Code – Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health plans to include the right and ability to work remotely during periods of quarantines in Ukraine’s Labor Code.

Deputy Minister of Health / Senior Medical Officer, Viktor Liashko, announced this at a news briefing after a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The Ministry of Health has long issued recommendations to employers to try to switch people to remote work as much as possible during this period. We even want to write such a rule in the bill that we are initiating for consideration at an extraordinary session of the parliament, where [we plan] to legalize the right and opportunity to work remotely during periods of quarantines in the Labor Code in order to exclude any speculation on this topic," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine will close its borders to foreign citizens for two weeks within 48 hours to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced quarantine in Ukraine from March 12 to April 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Ukraine recorded the first death from the Covid-19 coronavirus on March 13.

