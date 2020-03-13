Kyiv Orders 100,000 More Coronavirus Express-Tests – Klitschko

Kyiv has ordered 100,000 more Covid-19 express-tests.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko said this on the air of a NV radio station, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, Klitschko noted that Kyiv had not registered coronavirus cases yet.

He said that Kyiv was taking all possible preventive measures against Covid-19.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has introduced the quarantine for the period of March 12 – April 3.