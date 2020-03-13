subscribe to newsletter
25.85 26.67
28.75 30.05
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Kyiv Orders 100,000 More Coronavirus Express-Tests – Klitschko
13 March 2020, Friday, 19:22 30
Events 2020-03-13T21:30:03+02:00
Ukrainian news
Kyiv Orders 100,000 More Coronavirus Express-Tests – Klitschko

Kyiv Orders 100,000 More Coronavirus Express-Tests – Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Coronavirus, quarantine, Coronavirus test, COVID-19, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic

Kyiv has ordered 100,000 more Covid-19 express-tests.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko said this on the air of a NV radio station, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, Klitschko noted that Kyiv had not registered coronavirus cases yet.

He said that Kyiv was taking all possible preventive measures against Covid-19.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has introduced the quarantine for the period of March 12 – April 3.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv Coronavirus quarantine Coronavirus test COVID-19 Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic

No Coronavirus Detected In 3 Foreigners Delivered ...
International Cargo Transportation Not Affected By...
11 People Hospitalized Suspected Of Coronavirus In...
Cabinet To Allocate UAH 100 Million For Procuring ...
Ukraine Registers 1st Lethal Case From Coronavirus
Ukraine Will Close Borders For Foreigners Over Coronavirus In 48 Hours For 2 Weeks
News
Zelenskyy Signs Secondary Education Law With 3 Ukrainian Language Learning Models For National Minorities 19:33
Right To Work Remotely During Quarantines To Be Included In Labor Code – Health Ministry 19:24
Kyiv Orders 100,000 More Coronavirus Express-Tests – Klitschko 19:22
International Cargo Transportation Not Affected By Border Closure Due To Coronavirus – Infrastructure Ministry 19:19
Cabinet To Allocate UAH 100 Million For Procuring Goods, Works, And Services For Preventing And Combating Coronavirus 19:17
more news
Investigator Shevtsov’s wife was gifted 600 meters of real estate in the center of Kiev which serve as material evidence in a criminal case, - ICTV 12:40
Ukraine Will Close Borders For Foreigners Over Coronavirus In 48 Hours For 2 Weeks 19:13
NSDC Will Consider Closure Of Borders And Air Communication With Number Of Countries, Provision Of Drugstores With Means To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus – Zelenskyy 13:24
Ukraine Registers 1st Lethal Case From Coronavirus 19:10
Deposit Guarantee Fund: Bakhmatyuk's offer to pay off VAB Bank's debts beneficial to Ukraine, backed by IMF 11:51
more news
NBU Lowers Discount Rate From 11% To 10% 17:05
Zelenskyy Signs Secondary Education Law With 3 Ukrainian Language Learning Models For National Minorities 19:33
Supreme Court Will Consider Shokin’s Appeal On His Reinstatement As Prosecutor General On March 16 14:32
Infrastructure Ministry Plans To Evacuate Ukrainians From Italy Through Rome 17:01
Ukraine Will Close Borders For Foreigners Over Coronavirus In 48 Hours For 2 Weeks 19:13
more news
International Cargo Transportation Not Affected By Border Closure Due To Coronavirus – Infrastructure Ministry
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok