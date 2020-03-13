International Cargo Transportation Not Affected By Border Closure Due To Coronavirus – Infrastructure Ministry

The closure of Ukraine’s borders to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus does not apply to international cargo transportation.

The Ministry of Infrastructure announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The restrictions that were imposed do not apply to international cargo transportation. International cargo transportation is not stopping,” the ministry said in the statement.

According to the statement, Ukrainian citizens will be able to return home.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine intends to close its borders to foreigners for two weeks within 48 hours to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Ukraine has not yet closed border crossings due to coronavirus.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal recently said that only 49 out of Ukraine’s 219 border crossings would remain in operation in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.