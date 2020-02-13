subscribe to newsletter
  • OPG Opens Case Upon Alleged Receipt Of Bribe By Ex-First Deputy Chief Military Prosecutor Zherbytskyi
OPG Opens Case Upon Alleged Receipt Of Bribe By Ex-First Deputy Chief Military Prosecutor Zherbytskyi

The Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG) opened criminal proceedings upon the alleged receipt of a bribe by the former first deputy chief military prosecutor Volodymyr Zherbytskyi.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a source in the authority.

"The case was opened upon the alleged bribery of Zherbytskyi," he said.

The source did not provide other details.

At the same time, according to the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General, on February 13, based on information in the media, criminal proceedings were opened regarding the alleged commission by the former first deputy chief military prosecutor of the crime under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code, that is, the receipt by an official holding a particularly responsible position of unlawful benefits on an especially large scale for not bringing persons to criminal liability.

The Office of the Prosecutor General does not specify the surname of the suspect.

Pre-trial investigation entrusted to detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2016, the Kyiv Court of Appeal arrested funds in the amount of USD 20,000, found in the office of the First Deputy Chief Military Prosecutor Zherbytskyi as a bribe.

The investigation believes that the money was intended to persuade Zherbytskyi to commit a criminal offense.

The owner of the funds in court opposed the satisfaction of the application and stated that there was no fact of any violation, and therefore the grounds for the seizure of property.

He stated that the seized funds belonged to his parents and were their own savings, and he was provided with funds to purchase drugs for his mother, who is suffering from cancer.

