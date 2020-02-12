NACB Starts Investigating Alleged Violations By Board Chairperson Of PrivatBank Krumphanzl

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has opened a criminal case upon alleged violations by PrivatBank's board chairperson, Petr Krumphanzl.

This follows from the reply of the NACB to respective request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

Earlier, the High Anti-Corruption Court had obtained an appeal from acting chairperson of the primary trade union organization of employees of PrivatBank against the inactivity of the NACB in introduction of the data to the State Register of Pre-Trial Investigations on a criminal offence.

In it, the plaintiff requested obliging the NACB to introduce the data on a criminal offence by Krumphanzl under Section 2 of Article 364 (abuse of powers or abuse of office) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, Krumphanzl was hospitalized.