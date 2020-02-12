subscribe to newsletter
24.29 24.64
26.39 26.89
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • NACB Starts Investigating Alleged Violations By Board Chairperson Of PrivatBank Krumphanzl
12 February 2020, Wednesday, 12:49 42
Economy 2020-02-13T00:45:07+02:00
Ukrainian news
NACB Starts Investigating Alleged Violations By Board Chairperson Of PrivatBank Krumphanzl

NACB Starts Investigating Alleged Violations By Board Chairperson Of PrivatBank Krumphanzl

Даша Зубкова
NACB, criminal case, investigation, PrivatBank, Petr Krumphanzl

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has opened a criminal case upon alleged violations by PrivatBank's board chairperson, Petr Krumphanzl.

This follows from the reply of the NACB to respective request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

Earlier, the High Anti-Corruption Court had obtained an appeal from acting chairperson of the primary trade union organization of employees of PrivatBank against the inactivity of the NACB in introduction of the data to the State Register of Pre-Trial Investigations on a criminal offence.

In it, the plaintiff requested obliging the NACB to introduce the data on a criminal offence by Krumphanzl under Section 2 of Article 364 (abuse of powers or abuse of office) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, Krumphanzl was hospitalized.

Больше новостей о: NACB criminal case investigation PrivatBank Petr Krumphanzl

Sytnyk Not To Resign Voluntarily
NACB Opens Case Based On Appeal Of 11 MPs Upon All...
Suspect In Sheremet Murder Antonenko Refuses To Co...
Ukraine – EU Association Council Against Return Of...
Ukrainians Will Be Evacuated From China After Resolution Of Organizational Issues – Honcharuk
SBU Bans 675 Russians From Entering Ukraine In 2019
News
SBI Hands Notice Of Suspicion Of Threatening Zelenskyy To MP Fedyna 18:06
Sytnyk Not To Resign Voluntarily 18:03
SACPO Checks Alleged Acquisition Of Russian Citizenship By Ex-MP Onischenko 17:59
SBU Bans 675 Russians From Entering Ukraine In 2019 17:52
Ukrainians Will Be Evacuated From China After Resolution Of Organizational Issues – Honcharuk 17:49
more news
Because of Sytnyk, state receives US$9.6 mln from VAB Bank assets sale instead of US$327.6 mln – Bakhmatyuk 15:05
The odious State Secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure Galushchak is being searched – says Golobuckij 15:04
Yuriy Lutsenko: NABU closes case of Zlochevsky and Biden without any investigative actions 12:20
Most Of Remittances From Labor Migrants Come From Poland, Russia In 3rd Place In 2019 12:42
Presidential Office Explains Bohdan’s Dismissal By His Resignation Request And Thanks For Work 17:27
more news
Borodianskyi To Initiate Extension Of Ban On Russian Social Networks And Media 17:39
Lutsenko Expecting Bohdan And Riaboshapka’s Dismissals In February 12:07
Weighted Average Electricity Price For Industry Down 31.8% To UAH 1,425 Per MWh Since Launch Of New Market Model 17:36
Zelenskyy Appoint Yermak As Presidential Office Head Instead Of Bohdan 12:22
Most Of Remittances From Labor Migrants Come From Poland, Russia In 3rd Place In 2019 12:42
more news
SBI Hands Notice Of Suspicion Of Threatening Zelenskyy To MP Fedyna
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok