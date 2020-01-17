subscribe to newsletter
  • SBU Starts Investigating Wiretapping Of Honcharuk At Meeting With NBU Representatives
17 January 2020, Friday, 18:25
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) opened a criminal investigation into the wiretapping of Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk at a meeting with representatives of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

The Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“Yes (the case) was opened,” he said.

According to him, the SBU is investigating the case, the procedural management is carried out by the prosecutor's office.

A law enforcement source told Ukrainian News Agency that the case was opened under Article 359 (illegal use of special technical means of tacitly obtaining information) of the Criminal Code.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on law enforcement agencies to establish, during two weeks, those involved in the audio recording of the meeting of Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk with individual representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers and the National Bank.

