  • Ukraine To Evacuate Citizens Of Germany, Netherlands, Argentina, Costa Rica, Brazil And Russia From Wuhan
Ukraine intends to evacuate the citizens of Germany, the Netherlands, Argentina, Costa Rica, Brazil and Russia from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Interior Affairs Minister, Arsen Avakov, said this on the air of the ICTV channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said they would undergo a serious control before entering the plane.

If the passengers’ temperature is or exceeds 37.2 degrees, they will not be let into the plane.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is evacuating up to 25 foreign citizens from Wuhan.

SBU Employees Not Involved In Sheremet Murder Case – Bakanov
