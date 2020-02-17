Obukhiv District Council Requesting Zelenskyy To Prevent Accommodating Ukrainians From Wuhan For Quarantine At Private Sanatorium In Obukhiv District

Obukhiv District Council Requesting Zelenskyy To Prevent Accommodating Ukrainians From Wuhan For Quarantine At

The Obukhiv district council is requesting that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prevent accommodation of the Ukrainians from Wuhan (the People's Republic of China) for quarantine at a private sanatorium in Obukhiv district of Kyiv region.

The Obukhiv district council has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on February 14, the council conducted an urgent session to consider prevention of the possible spread of the coronavirus infection in the population centers of Obukhiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party faction, Dubinskyi, said that the Health Ministry intended to accommodate 280 Ukrainians from Wuhan at a private sanatorium Prolisok in Obukhiv district.