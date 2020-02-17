subscribe to newsletter
24.29 24.64
26.24 26.74
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Obukhiv District Council Requesting Zelenskyy To Prevent Accommodating Ukrainians From Wuhan For Quarantine At Private Sanatorium In Obukhiv District
17 February 2020, Monday, 13:31 13
Politics 2020-02-17T19:30:05+02:00
Ukrainian news
Obukhiv District Council Requesting Zelenskyy To Prevent Accommodating Ukrainians From Wuhan For Quarantine At

Obukhiv District Council Requesting Zelenskyy To Prevent Accommodating Ukrainians From Wuhan For Quarantine At Private Sanatorium In Obukhiv District

Даша Зубкова
Obukhiv, court, President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Coronavirus, China, evacuation, sanatorium ., Obukhiv district, Kyiv region, 2019-nCoV

The Obukhiv district council is requesting that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prevent accommodation of the Ukrainians from Wuhan (the People's Republic of China) for quarantine at a private sanatorium in Obukhiv district of Kyiv region.

The Obukhiv district council has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on February 14, the council conducted an urgent session to consider prevention of the possible spread of the coronavirus infection in the population centers of Obukhiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party faction, Dubinskyi, said that the Health Ministry intended to accommodate 280 Ukrainians from Wuhan at a private sanatorium Prolisok in Obukhiv district.

Больше новостей о: Obukhiv court President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Coronavirus China evacuation sanatorium . Obukhiv district Kyiv region 2019-nCoV

Court Adjourns Hearing On Revision Of Measure Of R...
Putin's Speaker Peskov Denies Zelenskyy’s Meeting ...
Zelenskyy, Putin Discuss Preparations For Next Mee...
Ukraine To Evacuate 25 Foreigners From Wuhan, Chin...
Health Ministry Selects 2 Places For Quarantining People Evacuated From China, Not To Disclose Location
Ukraine To Evacuate 25 Foreigners From Wuhan, China – Deputy Health Minister Liashko
News
Association Of Pig Breeders: Pork Prices In Live Weight Down By 5% To UAH 41 Per Kilo Over Mid-January 19:10
MP Vakarchuk Declares UAH 13 Million Of Royalties From Amber Production AG For Performances In 2016-2017 19:06
Shadow Economy Amounts To UAH 846 Billion Or 23.8% Of GDP – Ernst & Young Research 19:04
Kazakhstan Temporarily Suspends Import Of Poultry Products From Vinnytsia Region Due To Outbreak Of Bird Flu 19:02
Ukraine To Evacuate 25 Foreigners From Wuhan, China – Deputy Health Minister Liashko 18:59
more news
Cabinet Approves New Procedure For Registering Ukrainians Living Abroad 13:40
Obukhiv District Council Requesting Zelenskyy To Prevent Accommodating Ukrainians From Wuhan For Quarantine At Private Sanatorium In Obukhiv District 13:31
Court Adjourns Hearing On Revision Of Measure Of Restraint For Antonenko Suspected Of Murdering Journalist Sheremet Until February 20 13:37
38 NACB Detectives File Applications For Competition For Selection Of SACPO Prosecutors 13:43
Health Ministry Selects 2 Places For Quarantining People Evacuated From China, Not To Disclose Location 18:57
more news
Obukhiv District Council Requesting Zelenskyy To Prevent Accommodating Ukrainians From Wuhan For Quarantine At Private Sanatorium In Obukhiv District 13:31
Court Adjourns Hearing On Revision Of Measure Of Restraint For Antonenko Suspected Of Murdering Journalist Sheremet Until February 20 13:37
Cabinet Approves New Procedure For Registering Ukrainians Living Abroad 13:40
38 NACB Detectives File Applications For Competition For Selection Of SACPO Prosecutors 13:43
Health Ministry Selects 2 Places For Quarantining People Evacuated From China, Not To Disclose Location 18:57
more news
Kazakhstan Temporarily Suspends Import Of Poultry Products From Vinnytsia Region Due To Outbreak Of Bird Flu
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok