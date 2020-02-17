subscribe to newsletter
24.29 24.64
26.24 26.74
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Health Ministry Selects 2 Places For Quarantining People Evacuated From China, Not To Disclose Location
17 February 2020, Monday, 18:57 9
Politics 2020-02-17T21:16:05+02:00
Ukrainian news
Health Ministry Selects 2 Places For Quarantining People Evacuated From China, Not To Disclose Location

Health Ministry Selects 2 Places For Quarantining People Evacuated From China, Not To Disclose Location

Даша Зубкова
Health Ministry, quarantine, Wuhan, China, evacuation, Coronavirus, Covin-2019

The Ministry of Health has selected two places for quarantining people evacuated from Wuhan (China), but it will not disclose their location.

Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Liashko announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Two places, which I cannot disclose, have been chosen,” he said.

The deputy minister ruled out contact between the evacuated people and residents of the region in which the quarantine sites are located.

In addition to Ukrainians, foreigners evacuated on the same flight will also be kept in quarantine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an aircraft will be sent to Wuhan on February 18 to evacuate Ukrainians from the city.

Forty-nine Ukrainian citizens s and up to 25 foreigners are expected to be evacuated.

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated the Ministry of Infrastructure UAH 4.5 million for evacuation of Ukrainian citizens and their families from the areas affected by the Covin-2019 coronavirus in Wuhan (China).

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided that people returning to Ukraine from China’s Hubei province are to be quarantined for 14 days.

Больше новостей о: Health Ministry quarantine Wuhan China evacuation Coronavirus Covin-2019

Health Ministry Not Revealing Venue Where Ukrainia...
Plane Will Evacuate Ukrainians From Wuhan On Febru...
SkyUp Airlines Claims No Information On Exact Flig...
Obukhiv District Council Requesting Zelenskyy To P...
Health Ministry Selects 2 Places For Quarantining People Evacuated From China, Not To Disclose Location
Ukraine To Evacuate 25 Foreigners From Wuhan, China – Deputy Health Minister Liashko
News
Association Of Pig Breeders: Pork Prices In Live Weight Down By 5% To UAH 41 Per Kilo Over Mid-January 19:10
MP Vakarchuk Declares UAH 13 Million Of Royalties From Amber Production AG For Performances In 2016-2017 19:06
Shadow Economy Amounts To UAH 846 Billion Or 23.8% Of GDP – Ernst & Young Research 19:04
Kazakhstan Temporarily Suspends Import Of Poultry Products From Vinnytsia Region Due To Outbreak Of Bird Flu 19:02
Ukraine To Evacuate 25 Foreigners From Wuhan, China – Deputy Health Minister Liashko 18:59
more news
Cabinet Approves New Procedure For Registering Ukrainians Living Abroad 13:40
Obukhiv District Council Requesting Zelenskyy To Prevent Accommodating Ukrainians From Wuhan For Quarantine At Private Sanatorium In Obukhiv District 13:31
Court Adjourns Hearing On Revision Of Measure Of Restraint For Antonenko Suspected Of Murdering Journalist Sheremet Until February 20 13:37
38 NACB Detectives File Applications For Competition For Selection Of SACPO Prosecutors 13:43
Health Ministry Selects 2 Places For Quarantining People Evacuated From China, Not To Disclose Location 18:57
more news
Obukhiv District Council Requesting Zelenskyy To Prevent Accommodating Ukrainians From Wuhan For Quarantine At Private Sanatorium In Obukhiv District 13:31
Court Adjourns Hearing On Revision Of Measure Of Restraint For Antonenko Suspected Of Murdering Journalist Sheremet Until February 20 13:37
Cabinet Approves New Procedure For Registering Ukrainians Living Abroad 13:40
38 NACB Detectives File Applications For Competition For Selection Of SACPO Prosecutors 13:43
Health Ministry Selects 2 Places For Quarantining People Evacuated From China, Not To Disclose Location 18:57
more news
Kazakhstan Temporarily Suspends Import Of Poultry Products From Vinnytsia Region Due To Outbreak Of Bird Flu
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok