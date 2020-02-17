Health Ministry Selects 2 Places For Quarantining People Evacuated From China, Not To Disclose Location

The Ministry of Health has selected two places for quarantining people evacuated from Wuhan (China), but it will not disclose their location.

Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Liashko announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Two places, which I cannot disclose, have been chosen,” he said.

The deputy minister ruled out contact between the evacuated people and residents of the region in which the quarantine sites are located.

In addition to Ukrainians, foreigners evacuated on the same flight will also be kept in quarantine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an aircraft will be sent to Wuhan on February 18 to evacuate Ukrainians from the city.

Forty-nine Ukrainian citizens s and up to 25 foreigners are expected to be evacuated.

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated the Ministry of Infrastructure UAH 4.5 million for evacuation of Ukrainian citizens and their families from the areas affected by the Covin-2019 coronavirus in Wuhan (China).

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided that people returning to Ukraine from China’s Hubei province are to be quarantined for 14 days.