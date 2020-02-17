subscribe to newsletter
  Ukraine To Evacuate 25 Foreigners From Wuhan, China – Deputy Health Minister Liashko
17 February 2020, Monday, 18:59
Politics 2020-02-17T19:00:55+02:00
Ukrainian news
Ukraine To Evacuate 25 Foreigners From Wuhan, China – Deputy Health Minister Liashko

Даша Зубкова
China, Wuhan, evacuation, Coronavirus, Covin-2019

Ukraine will evacuate up to 25 foreign citizens from Wuhan (China).

Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Liashko announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, we are talking about 49 Ukrainians and up to 25 foreign citizens who will be evacuated," he said.

The evacuation will begin on February 18 and the aircraft carrying the evacuees is expected to arrive in Ukraine on Thursday.

Liashko emphasized that people with symptoms of acute respiratory illness will not be allowed to board the aircraft.

Chinese doctors will inspect potential evacuees before they are allowed to board the aircraft, and Ukrainian doctors will be on the flight.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has allocated the Ministry of Infrastructure UAH 4.5 million for evacuating Ukrainian citizens and their families from the areas affected by the Covin-2019 coronavirus in Wuhan (China).

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided that people returning to Ukraine from China’s Hubei province are to be quarantined for 14 days.

Health Ministry Selects 2 Places For Quarantining People Evacuated From China, Not To Disclose Location
News
Kazakhstan Temporarily Suspends Import Of Poultry Products From Vinnytsia Region Due To Outbreak Of Bird Flu
