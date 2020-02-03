Greek Law Enforcers Investigating Alleged Poisoning Of Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin With Mercury

Law enforcers of the Hellenic Republic are carrying out an investigation into alleged poisoning of former prosecutor general of Ukraine, Viktor Shokin, with mercury.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a source representing the ex-prosecutor general’s team.

He said Shokin had been poisoned in the territory of Greece.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has passed to the police the Shokin's appeal against interference of former vice president of the United States, Joseph Biden, in the National Police.