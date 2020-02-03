subscribe to newsletter
  Greek Law Enforcers Investigating Alleged Poisoning Of Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin With Mercury
03 February 2020
Greek Law Enforcers Investigating Alleged Poisoning Of Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin With Mercury

Даша Зубкова
Greece, investigation, poisoning, former prosecutor general, Viktor Shokin, mercury

Law enforcers of the Hellenic Republic are carrying out an investigation into alleged poisoning of former prosecutor general of Ukraine, Viktor Shokin, with mercury.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a source representing the ex-prosecutor general’s team.

He said Shokin had been poisoned in the territory of Greece.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has passed to the police the Shokin's appeal against interference of former vice president of the United States, Joseph Biden, in the National Police.

