SBI Not To Investigate U.S. Ex-Vice President Biden’s Intervention In Shokin’s Activities

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) will not investigate a statement by former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin about the facts of interference in his work by former United States Vice President Joseph Biden.

A source in the SBI has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to him, this is a case under investigation by the National Police.

At that, the source did not comment on the details, including whether the statement of Shokin was transferred to the National Police.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied U.S. demands for carrying out an investigation into the case against son of former vice president of the United States, Joseph Biden, as a requirement to receive a total of USD 250 million of financial assistance to support Ukraine’s security, and to meet with President of the United States, Donald Trump.