subscribe to newsletter
23.75 24.05
26.1 26.65
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Trump's Lawyer Giuliani Meets With Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin
05 December 2019, Thursday, 18:53 12
Politics 2019-12-05T22:45:03+02:00
Ukrainian news
Trump's Lawyer Giuliani Meets With Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin

Trump's Lawyer Giuliani Meets With Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin

Даша Зубкова
USA, President, Donald Trump, Rudolph Giuliani, former prosecutor general, Viktor Shokin

Lawyer of President of the United States Donald Trump / former New York city mayor (1994-2001), Rudolph Giuliani, met with former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a well-informed source.

"There was already one meeting during the visit of Giuliani," he said.

The interlocutor did not say what was discussed at this meeting.

However, he said that in the near future will be another meeting of Shokin and Giuliani.

"The second meeting is being discussed. Perhaps it will be in Ukraine, and possibly abroad," the source said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the U.S. Embassy does not comment on information about the presence of lawyer of Donald Trump, Rudolph Giuliani, in Ukraine on Thursday.

The U.S. House of Representatives initiated the Trump impeachment procedure because of possible pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a telephone conversation to obtain political benefits - an investigation against a rival in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, Biden.

Больше новостей о: USA President Donald Trump Rudolph Giuliani former prosecutor general Viktor Shokin

Archive
News
Rada Refuses To Appoint MP Yasko As Head Of Foreign Policy Committee Instead Of MP Yaremenko 19:06
Rada To Postpone Introduction Of Fines For Customs Violations By Foreign-Registered Cars Until 2020 19:02
Kobolev Has Largest Remuneration Among Oil And Gas Company Executives In 5 European Countries In 2017 – Rada Financial And Economic Analysis Office 18:57
Trump's Lawyer Giuliani Meets With Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin 18:53
Energy Commission To Increase Ukrenergo’s Tariff For Electricity Transmission By 16.6% To 13.58 Kopecks Per kWh From 2020 18:48
more news
Deposit Guarantee Fund: Bakhmatyuk offered to pay the debt of VAB bank, but NABU case prevented it 16:58
Putin Considers Ukraine’s Proposed Terms For New Gas Transit Contract Economically Unacceptable 17:56
Cabinet Appoints Rivne NPP Director General Pavlishyn As Acting President Of Energoatom – MP Honcharenko 17:53
Swedish IKEA To Open Online Store In Ukraine In Spring 2020 17:49
NACB Notifies Scherbyna Of Suspicion Of Extortion Of USD 150,000 In Bribe For Dismissal Of SBI’s Case 13:42
more news
Rada Bans Importation Of Electricity From Russia Under Bilateral Agreements 17:46
Cabinet Appoints Expert In Field Of Education And Culture Drobovych As Head Of Institute Of National Memory – MP Honcharenko 17:40
Energy Ministry Does Not Specify Date Of Trilateral Negotiations 13:21
Court Alters Bail For Personal Recognisance For Lviv City Mayor Sadovyi 13:24
Court Orders Arrest Of Another Suspect In Murder Of Kyiv Regional Councilor Sobolev’s 3-Year-Old Son 17:37
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok