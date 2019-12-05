Trump's Lawyer Giuliani Meets With Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin

Lawyer of President of the United States Donald Trump / former New York city mayor (1994-2001), Rudolph Giuliani, met with former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a well-informed source.

"There was already one meeting during the visit of Giuliani," he said.

The interlocutor did not say what was discussed at this meeting.

However, he said that in the near future will be another meeting of Shokin and Giuliani.

"The second meeting is being discussed. Perhaps it will be in Ukraine, and possibly abroad," the source said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the U.S. Embassy does not comment on information about the presence of lawyer of Donald Trump, Rudolph Giuliani, in Ukraine on Thursday.

The U.S. House of Representatives initiated the Trump impeachment procedure because of possible pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a telephone conversation to obtain political benefits - an investigation against a rival in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, Biden.