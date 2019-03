Court In Greece Releases Former Executive Director Of VETEK Kalinin

A court in Greece has released Eugene Kalinin, former executive director of the East European Energy Company group (VETEK), arrested in that country on a request from Ukraine.

The Embassy of the Russian Federation in Greece announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the Russian citizen was arrested in Greece on February 28.

He was released on March 6 and has returned to Moscow.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Greek law enforcement officers detained the former executive director of the East European Energy Company group (VETEK) Kalinin at Athens airport (Greece) at the request of Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Kalinin is wanted by the General Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region from May 29, 2017 on suspicion of creating a criminal organization to commit a serious crime, forgery and tax evasion (Article 255, Part 1, Article 366, Part 1, Article 212, Part 3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

On March 6, 2014, the Prymorskyi District Court of Odesa, within the framework of criminal proceedings against officials of the VETEK group of companies, seized oil and refined products located at the Odesa refinery.

On April 17, 2014, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested the real estate of the refinery.

In February 2014, the police launched an investigation into the presence of smuggled petroleum products at the Odesa refinery, owned by businessman and owner of the VETEK group of companies Serhii Kurchenko.

The refinery has stopped production of petroleum products since late February 2014.