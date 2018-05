53 Children And 2 Teachers Hospitalized Due To Poisoning In Cherkasy, 11 Of Them In Intensive Care

A total of 53 children and 2 teachers have been hospitalized due to poisoning in Cherkasy, 11 of them are in intensive care in a state of moderate severity.

The rest are in a satisfactory and light state.

This is stated in the statement of the State Emergency Service as at 02:30 p.m., Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The chemical and radiological laboratory of the State Emergency Service made air measurements on the territory of the school for the maintenance of hazardous chemicals in order to determine the cause of the deterioration of health.

Exceeds the content of chemicals above the limit concentration is not found.

Water samples were also taken from the school's centralized water supply system and bottled drinking water for research into the content of hazardous substances.

The children were poisoned with an unknown matter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 16 children were poisoned by an unknown matter on the school assembly in Novomoskovsk of Dnipropetrovsk region on Tuesday.