  Ukraine Introduces Visa-Free Travels For British Citizens Until February 2021
Ukraine Introduces Visa-Free Travels For British Citizens Until February 2021

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine has introduced visa-free travels for the citizens of the United Kingdom until February 2021.

This follows from respective presidential decree 28 dated January 29, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The decree takes effect on Thursday, January 30.

The decree has not been posted on the official website of the President yet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 9, Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, agreed to speed up preparation of a new agreement on political cooperation, free trade and partnership between Ukraine and Britain.

